McClanahan (4-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings during a 8-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

McClanahan was spotted a three-run lead to start the game, but he allowed the first three batters to reach in the bottom of the first, including an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero. However, the left-hander got out of the inning by retiring the next three hitters and cruised through five scoreless frames. McClanahan has four wins in as many tries and currently sports a 1.57 ERA with a 27:11 K:BB through 23 innings.