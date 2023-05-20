McClanahan did not factor into the decision Friday, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed six hits and one walk during a 1-0 win over the Brewers. He struck out seven.

McClanahan gave up a season-high four runs to the Yankees last time out, but he bounced back with his third scoreless outing of the year and completed a season-high seven innings Friday. The left-hander has been a true ace to start the campaign, posting a 2.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB across 10 appearances (57 innings). McClanahan will look to stay sharp in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set versus Toronto.