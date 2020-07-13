McClanahan was impressive in Sunday's simulated game while facing the foursome of Yandy Diaz, Hunter Renfroe, Mike Brosseau and Joey Wendle, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing southpaw fired 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes and recorded a swinging strikeout of Wendle while keeping the velocity on his four-seam fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s. McClanahan received ample praise from both catcher Mike Zunino and manager Kevin Cash, with the latter noting McClanahan's stuff "would play in any league and in any inning" when referencing the possibility of the 23-year-old's chances of working as either a starter or reliever at some point this coming regular season. The path to such an opportunity isn't completely clear at the moment, but there is apparently at least some chance McClanahan sees regular-season action in 2020 despite not yet having pitched above Double-A ball.