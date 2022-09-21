McClanahan (12-6) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday after he exited with neck tightness/spasms, but he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. He allowed five runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts over four innings.

McClanahan lobbied to stay in the game but was removed for precautionary reasons, which is understandable given it was only his second start since he returned from the injured list. The 25-year-old lefty tentatively lines up to start Sunday versus the Blue Jays, though he'll likely need to throw a bullpen session before he's cleared for that outing.