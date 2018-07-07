Rays' Shane McClanahan: Signs at deadline
McClanahan, the 31st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, signed with the Rays on Friday, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The MLB deadline for signing draft picks was 5pm ET on Friday, and the Rays apparently just beat the clock in inking the left-hander. McClanahan was 5-6 with a 3.42 ERA as a redshirt sophomore with the University of South Florida in 2018. Despite the fact he's already gone under the knife for Tommy John surgery -- which took place back in 2016 -- McClanahan is still thought to offer plenty of upside virtue of an upper-90s fastball that helped him rack up 120 strikeouts over 76.1 innings for the Bulls last season. Although terms were undisclosed, Knight reports that the Rays were thought to have signed the first-round pick for an amount near his slot value of $2.22 million. He'll next report to the Rays' GCL Rookie-level team to begin his professional career.
