McClanahan allowed his only run to score in the first inning on a two-out double by Teoscar Hernandez. The rookie has struggled with retiring batters with two outs, but got away with minimal damage Saturday. It was a good bounce back performance from his last outing against the Mets in which he allowed four runs on a pair of long balls. The 24-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with a 10.5 K/9 in 22.1 innings this season.