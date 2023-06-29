McClanahan (back) is listed as the Rays' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Just as manager Kevin Cash suggested would be the case earlier in the week, McClanahan will rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation for the first game of the team's series in Seattle. McClanahan will be returning to the mound after a full week's rest, as he last pitched June 22 before leaving his start against the Royals that day in the fourth inning with mid-back tightness. The ace southpaw threw a bullpen session over the weekend and apparently checked out fine, so he's not expected to face any limitations Friday.