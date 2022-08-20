McClanahan did not factor into the decision against the Royals on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking three over seven innings.

After posting an ERA under two until July 26, McClanahan has seemed like a mere mortal since. From that point on, he has allowed 13 earned runs across 23.2 innings for a 5.04 ERA. McClanahan picked up a quality start in Friday's contest, his 16th of the season. The lefty threw 90 pitches (56 for strikes) in the game and does not appear to be limited by the management in Tampa, which is typically conservative with young pitchers.