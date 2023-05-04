McClanahan (6-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings during an 8-1 win over Pittsburgh. He struck out nine.

McClanahan gave a solo home run to Andrew McCutchen, but he got plenty of run support and recorded at least nine strikeouts for the third time this season en route to his sixth win. The left-hander has given up four homers over his past three starts after not allowing one through his first four outings, but he's yet to give up more than two runs in a game through his first seven appearances. McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB thus far and currently sports a 2.03 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 51:16 K:BB through 40 innings.