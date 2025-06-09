Rays' Shane McClanahan: Successful bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McClanahan (triceps) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
There weren't many details released regarding the session, but McClanahan has been upbeat about his recovery. Manager Kevin Cash reiterated that the session went well.
More News
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Set for bullpen session•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Nearing bullpen session•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes throwing progression•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Still feeling some discomfort•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Begins throwing-like activities•