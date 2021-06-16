McClanahan (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

The only major damage McClanahan allowed was a solo home run to Adam Engel in the fifth inning. He did have to regularly work with runners on base, though his final line was skewed as four of the knocks against him were infield hits. The outing was also positive as McClanahan managed to complete five innings after working only a combined 6.1 frames across his last two starts. For the season, McClanahan has a 4.42 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 38.2 innings.