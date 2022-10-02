McClanahan (12-8) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Astros.

McClanahan bounced back from a rough outing last Sunday versus the Blue Jays. Unfortunately for him, the Rays didn't offer enough support. The ace exited the game after 67 pitches (45 strikes), presumably to give him a bit of rest with the Rays' playoff spot confirmed Friday. The southpaw finished the regular season with a 2.54 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 194:38 K:BB across 166.1 innings through 28 starts. He's lined up to start Game 1 of the wild-card round against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.