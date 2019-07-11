Rays' Shane McClanahan: Thriving at High-A
McClanahan has posted a 0.31 ERA in five starts (29.1 innings) since being promoted to High-A Charlotte.
Drafted last year with the 31st overall pick, McClanahan joined his first full-season affiliate to begin 2019 and needed only 11 appearances to earn a promotion to High-A. He seems ready for another new challenge. Overall, McClanahan has a 106:35 K:BB and .184 BAA in 82.1 innings. The 22-year-old lefty has a good fastball and two viable secondaries, with decent command. He's among the more notable prospect risers on the pitching side this season.
