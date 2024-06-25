Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that McClanahan (elbow) has increased his throwing distance to 135 feet, MLB.com reports.
Cash noted that McClanahan is "doing well" in his recovery from his Aug. 21, 2023 Tommy John surgery, the second such procedure of his career. The southpaw remains unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list in 2024.
