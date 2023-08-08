McClanahan (forearm) visited with specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This was after he had an MRI and was examined by team orthopedic Dr. Koco Eaton last Thursday. McClanahan will be seen by another specialist, Dr. Keith Meister, next week as he and the Rays try to gain clarity on the pitcher's left forearm injury. Presumably, an update on McClanahan's long-term prognosis will be available following next week's exam. The southpaw has posted a 6.65 ERA in his last five starts, dealing with a back issue and now a forearm problem over that span.