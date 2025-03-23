Now Playing

McClanahan (triceps) will miss the start of the regular season, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game with a triceps injury, an unfortunate development as he was attempting to return from his second Tommy John surgery. He is undergoing imaging that will reveal a more specific timeline, though the nature of the injury doesn't offer significant reason for optimism.

