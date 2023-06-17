McClanahan (11-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Padres.

McClanahan rolled through six shutout frames before serving up a solo homer to Nelson Cruz in the seventh inning. With a third straight win, McClanahan has racked up a league-high 11 wins in just 15 starts. However, during that win streak, he's registered a lackluster 15:6 K:BB through 19.2 innings. For the season, the 26-year-old lefty owns a terrific 2.12 ERA and 97:33 K:BB through 89.1 innings. McClanahan is currently lined up for a nice home matchup against the Royals next week.