McClanahan (10-4) allowed five runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Guardians.

McClanahan's five runs allowed were a season high, and he matched his season low for innings pitched. The Guardians built rallies against the southpaw in the second and fifth innings, with a two-run Austin Hedges single in the fifth off reliever Ryan Thompson adding the last damage to McClanahan's line. The good news is this has been a rarity for the 25-year-old -- he's given up three or more runs only four times in 20 starts, and he'd rattled off 13 quality starts in a row entering Sunday. He owns a 2.07 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 158:23 K:BB in 122 innings, just 1.1 frames shy of his rookie-season mark. He's on track for a favorable road start in Detroit next weekend.