Manager Kevin Cash relayed Saturday that pitching coach Kyle Snyder was extremely impressed with McClanahan's fastball velocity and breaking ball in a recent bullpen session, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw made his big-league debut in the postseason against the Yankees last October, and he heads into spring training firmly in the mix for a bullpen role. McClanahan's last minor-league stop was Double-A Montgomery back in 2019, when he scuffled to an 8.35 ERA and 1.99 WHIP over a modest four-start sample that covered 18.1 innings. McClanahan also made quite the impression on bullpen catcher Misha Dworken, who labeled the session as good as any he's ever caught.