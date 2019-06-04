Rays' Shane Sasaki: Popped by Rays in third round
The Rays have selected Sasaki with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A prep center fielder from Hawaii, Sasaki really needs to add some weight to his 6-foot, 165-pound frame, but he should be able to stick in center field. He hits right-handed, and will likely be hit-over-power while potentially chipping in double-digit steals if he is able to get on base at a solid clip.
