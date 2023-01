Armstrong signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After being released by Miami and signed by Tampa Bay in May, Armstrong recorded a 3.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP as a member of the Rays bullpen. His impressive 9.63 K/9 from last year also makes him a candidate to pitch more often in high-leverage situations as a setup man in 2023.