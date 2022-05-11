Armstrong signed a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday and was assigned to Triple-A Durham, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Armstrong was on the open market for just under a week after he elected free agency May 4 upon clearing waivers when the Marlins designated him for assignment. The 31-year-old right-hander will be continuing his career in a familiar organization, as he spent the second half of the 2021 season in Tampa Bay after coming over in a mid-season trade with the Orioles. He had gotten off to a rough start over his seven relief appearances with Miami this season, giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over 6.2 innings.