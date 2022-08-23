Armstrong picked up the save in a perfect inning Monday against the Angels. He struck out one.

Armstrong entered the Rays' saves carousel with his first save of the season Monday, as he retired the Angels in order to end the game. Interestingly, manager Kevin Cash turned to lockdown reliever Jason Adam in the eighth, opening the door for Armstrong to earn the save. The righty is now the 10th reliever to earn a save for Tampa Bay, so it is unlikely that he will provide many more down the stretch as the team tends to move players in and out of ninth inning duties.