Armstrong did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two hits over two scoreless innings against Colorado while striking out two.

Armstrong allowed two hits in the first inning but managed to pitch his way out of it before going 1-2-3 through the second frame. The 32-year-old reliever has not allowed a run over his last five outings, racking up 12 strikeouts to only one walk over that stretch (8.2 innings). He has, however, surrendered multiple hits in three of his last six appearances.