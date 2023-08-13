Armstrong did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk over two scoreless innings against Cleveland. He struck out three.

Armstrong managed to keep the Guardians at bay for the first two innings, though it took the right-hander 28 pitches just to make it through the second frame. He was then relieved by Erasmo Ramirez after recording three strikeouts for the second straight outing. Armstrong has allowed just two runs since June 27, posting a 24:4 K:BB over that stretch (spanning 20.1 innings). He's also allowed just one home run all season.