Armstrong is scheduled to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll draw a starting assignment for the fifth time this season but likely won't be asked to cover more than 1-to-3 innings before exiting the contest. The Rays haven't named a designated bulk reliever to work behind Armstrong, but Erasmo Ramirez is available on five days' rest and looks like the Tampa Bay bullpen arm most likely to work the longest during Thursday's contest.