Tampa Bay selected Armstrong's contract from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
In order to make room for Armstrong on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, the Rays designated lefty reliever Ben Bowden for assignment and placed shortstop Wander Franco (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. Before signing with the Rays on a minor-league deal earlier this month, Armstrong made seven appearances in the majors with Miami this season, covering 6.2 innings and giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits and three walks.
More News
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Back in Tampa Bay organization•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Earns spot in Opening Day bullpen•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: DFA'd Sunday•