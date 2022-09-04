Armstrong will work as the Rays' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Yankees at Tropicana Field, MLB.com reports.

Armstrong will be make his second straight appearance in a starting role after he led off a bullpen game in a 7-2 win over the Marlins on Tuesday, when Shane McClanahan (shoulder) was scratched ahead of the contest and then placed on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander stepped in to deliver three shutout innings, but don't expect the Rays to have him work much longer than that in Sunday's contest. Ryan Yarbrough is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever and is more likely than Armstrong to factor into any decision.