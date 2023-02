Armstrong has been sidelined during spring camp with a neck injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear how severe the injury is. The right-hander was a key contributor to the bullpen for the Rays in 2022 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, and agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal to avoid arbitration last month. If healthy, he should be a middle-innings option for Tampa Bay again in 2023.