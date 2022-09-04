Armstrong (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing a run on one hit and one walk over three innings against the Yankees. He struck out two.

On the second pitch of the game, Armstrong served up a belt-high sinker which Aaron Judge crushed to the third deck of Tropicana Field. Armstrong was otherwise effective through three innings as he only allowed one other batter to reach base, a walk to Josh Donaldson. Despite the effort, Armstrong took the loss as the Yankees held Tampa Bay to one run. The 31-year-old now owns a 4.62 ERA through 50.2 innings this season, mainly as a reliever.