Armstrong (0-1) surrendered one earned run on one hit in the ninth inning Thursday against the Yankees to take the loss.

Armstrong entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at one. He retired the first batter he faced but surrendered a home run to Anthony Rizzo to take the loss. Since being recalled by the Rays on May 31, Armstrong has allowed two earned runs across 8.1 innings while maintaining an 11:2 K:BB.