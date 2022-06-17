Armstrong (0-1) surrendered one earned run on one hit in the ninth inning Thursday against the Yankees to take the loss.
Armstrong entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at one. He retired the first batter he faced but surrendered a home run to Anthony Rizzo to take the loss. Since being recalled by the Rays on May 31, Armstrong has allowed two earned runs across 8.1 innings while maintaining an 11:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Receives call from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Back in Tampa Bay organization•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Earns spot in Opening Day bullpen•
-
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A•