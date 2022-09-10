Armstrong tallied the final out in Friday's win over the Yankees to earn the save.

J.T. Chargois began the ninth inning as the Rays held a three-run lead, but he allowed a homer and a walk before being yanked. Armstrong came in and got Gleyber Torres to fly out to record the final out and his second save of the season. Both of those have come in the last three weeks, though a trio of other Rays' relievers have picked up saves in between. For the season, Armstrong has recorded a 4.59 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 54:13 K:BB across 51 innings.