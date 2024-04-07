Armstrong pitched two innings, allowing one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one batter, securing a save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Armstrong was called upon to protect a 3-1 lead in the bottom, entering the game with no outs and the bases loaded. He was able to escape the eighth unscathed before surrendering a run in the bottom of the ninth frame, securing his first save of the 2024 campaign. Armstrong has been shaky at best so far this season, giving up five runs (four earned) over 6.1 innings in four appearances with Tampa Bay.