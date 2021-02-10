Allie's agent, Gavin Kahn, announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that his client signed a minor-league contract with the Rays.

The deal includes an invitation to the Rays' big-league camp. A 2010 second-round pick of the Pirates, Allie began his career as a pitcher before trying his hand at first base and outfield in 2013. After the move to a full-time hitting role failed to get his career off the ground, the 29-year-old switched back to pitching in 2017, but he still has yet to receive his first taste of the big leagues. He topped out at the Triple-A level as a member of the Dodgers organization in 2019, posting an 8.16 ERA over 32 innings in relief with Oklahoma City.