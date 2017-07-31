Cishek (2-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, recording a strikeout.

The veteran reliever has looked razor sharp in his first two appearances with the Rays, firing a combined 2.2 scoreless frames during which he's racked up four strikeouts. Cishek has dropped his ERA from 3.15 to 2.78 during that stretch and could prove to be a key setup option for manager Kevin Cash if early returns are any indication.