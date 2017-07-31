Cishek (2-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, recording a strikeout.

The veteran reliever has looked razor sharp in his first two appearances with the Rays, firing a combined 2.2 scoreless frames during which he's racked up four strikeouts. Cishek has dropped his ERA from 3.15 to 2.78 during that stretch and could prove to be a key setup option for manager Kevin Cash if early returns are any indication.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast