Rays' Steve Cishek: Keeps rolling in new digs
Cishek (3-1) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, issuing one walk.
Cishek's ERA is unblemished since joining the Rays, as he's now posted 12 consecutive scoreless efforts. The veteran reliever also has a 12:4 K:BB in the 11.2 innings over that span, picking up two wins and three holds while lowering his ERA from 3.15 to 1.99.
