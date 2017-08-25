Play

Cishek (3-1) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, issuing one walk.

Cishek's ERA is unblemished since joining the Rays, as he's now posted 12 consecutive scoreless efforts. The veteran reliever also has a 12:4 K:BB in the 11.2 innings over that span, picking up two wins and three holds while lowering his ERA from 3.15 to 1.99.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast