Cishek notched his ninth hold in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit over a scoreless seventh inning.

The veteran reliever threw only seven pitches, getting all of them into the strike zone. Cishek has yet to allow an earned run in his nine appearances with the Rays, a stretch during he's also logged a victory and recorded a trio of holds. The 31-year-old's brisk usage and recent performances continue to render him a viable fantasy asset in AL-only and deep formats that count holds.