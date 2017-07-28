The Mariners traded Cishek to the Rays on Friday for pitcher Erasmo Ramirez, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Cishek was one of the top setup men for the Mariners and likely will settle in as the No. 1 backup to closer Alex Colome, who's proven somewhat erratic despite his relative success this year. AL-only players and some mixed competitors will value his strikeouts, holds and possibly the occasional save chance.