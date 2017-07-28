Rays' Steve Cishek: Shipped to Rays
The Mariners traded Cishek to the Rays on Friday for pitcher Erasmo Ramirez, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Cishek was one of the top setup men for the Mariners and likely will settle in as the No. 1 backup to closer Alex Colome, who's proven somewhat erratic despite his relative success this year. AL-only players and some mixed competitors will value his strikeouts, holds and possibly the occasional save chance.
More News
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Sharp in Tuesday outing•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Notches fourth hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Earns first save of season•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: First victory of season Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Scoreless effort in Monday victory•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Earns second hold of season Wednesday•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...