Rays' Steven Souza: Another round tripper in Monday's win

Souza went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Souza's 399-foot bomb in the second opened the scoring and was his second homer in the last three games. The slugging outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven contests and boasts a .313/.365/.646 line, .413 wOBA and 36.4 percent HR/FB rate over 52 July plate appearances.