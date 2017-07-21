Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Friday

Souza (hip) said he is available off the bench for Friday's tilt with the Rangers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash chose to omit Souza from the starting lineup, which appears to be a precautionary measure related to the outfielder's ailing hip. The good news is that a DL trip is likely off the table at this point, but it's safe to consider him day-to-day moving forward. Shane Peterson gets the starting nod in right field.