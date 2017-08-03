Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Wednesday

Souza (foot) was available off the bench Wednesday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tests on his foot came back negative, and Souza was apparently feeling healthy enough to come off the bench if needed. He'll remain day-to-day, but this is encouraging news regarding his status for Thursday's series finale.

