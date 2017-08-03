Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Wednesday
Souza (foot) was available off the bench Wednesday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tests on his foot came back negative, and Souza was apparently feeling healthy enough to come off the bench if needed. He'll remain day-to-day, but this is encouraging news regarding his status for Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched with foot contusion•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Starting in right field Tuesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: In pain after fouling ball off foot•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Fills out box score in win•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...