Rays' Steven Souza: Back in lineup Thursday

Souza (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth Thursday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza was apparently available off the bench Wednesday night, and he finally appears to be healthy enough to return to the starting lineup. Still, he has been scratched from the lineup each of the previous two games, so it would be smart to monitor his status if you plan on using him in daily contests.

