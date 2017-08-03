Rays' Steven Souza: Back in lineup Thursday
Souza (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth Thursday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza was apparently available off the bench Wednesday night, and he finally appears to be healthy enough to return to the starting lineup. Still, he has been scratched from the lineup each of the previous two games, so it would be smart to monitor his status if you plan on using him in daily contests.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched with foot contusion•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Starting in right field Tuesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: In pain after fouling ball off foot•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...