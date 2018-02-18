Rays' Steven Souza: Briefly leaves spring training
Souza left spring training due to a family matter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza is expected to return to camp Tuesday. Once his brief absence comes to an end, Souza will aim to replicate his career-best 2017 season. Over 148 games he hit .239/.351/.459 with 30 home runs and 78 RBI.
