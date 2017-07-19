Rays' Steven Souza: Diagnosed with hip injury
Souza left Wednesday's game with a left hip strain, but received clean tests after undergoing an MRI following his removal, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza left the game after attempting to slide into second base in the first inning, and will be reevaluated in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night once the team returns. Although this seems to be a minor injury, Souza did have surgery on this hip last September. While there should be a clear timetable for Souza within the next 24 hours, if he does happen to need an extended period of time out of the lineup, look for Shane Peterson and Peter Bourjos to pick up the slack in right field.
