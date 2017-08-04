Rays' Steven Souza: Drives in three in return

Souza (foot) went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

Souza looked no worse for wear after sitting out the past two games, launching a solo homer in the sixth inning before hitting a two-run double in the seventh. The 28-year-old outfielder has already set career bests across the board with 23 home runs, 61 runs scored and 68 RBI.

