Rays' Steven Souza: Drives in three in return
Souza (foot) went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Astros.
Souza looked no worse for wear after sitting out the past two games, launching a solo homer in the sixth inning before hitting a two-run double in the seventh. The 28-year-old outfielder has already set career bests across the board with 23 home runs, 61 runs scored and 68 RBI.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched with foot contusion•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Starting in right field Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...