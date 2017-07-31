Rays' Steven Souza: Fills out box score in win

Souza went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Souza put on a performance befitting a leadoff hitter, getting on base throughout the afternoon and contributing a key insurance run with his eighth-inning two-bagger. The outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven games, slugging two home runs and driving in four runs over that span.

