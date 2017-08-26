Rays' Steven Souza: Goes deep again in win
Souza went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
Souza's 434-foot shot to left in the third erased an early 1-0 deficit and was his third homer in the last six games. The slugging outfielder has a pair of multi-hit efforts in the last three games as well, although he continues to hit an unsightly .189 in a month during which his offensive success has largely been limited to the long ball.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...