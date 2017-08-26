Rays' Steven Souza: Goes deep again in win

Souza went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Souza's 434-foot shot to left in the third erased an early 1-0 deficit and was his third homer in the last six games. The slugging outfielder has a pair of multi-hit efforts in the last three games as well, although he continues to hit an unsightly .189 in a month during which his offensive success has largely been limited to the long ball.