Rays' Steven Souza: Headed to bench Sunday
Souza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mallex Smith will hit eighth and head to right field Sunday afternoon. Souza has had a tough time at the plate lately, as he's hit just .109 with a .416 OPS over 17 games since the start of September. His recent struggles have dropped his batting average from .249 to .236 in that time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...