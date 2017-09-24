Rays' Steven Souza: Headed to bench Sunday

Souza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mallex Smith will hit eighth and head to right field Sunday afternoon. Souza has had a tough time at the plate lately, as he's hit just .109 with a .416 OPS over 17 games since the start of September. His recent struggles have dropped his batting average from .249 to .236 in that time.