Rays' Steven Souza: Hits 26th homer Saturday

Souza went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Mariners.

Souza smashed his 26th home run of the year in the sixth inning to pull the Rays within four runs in a losing effort. Although he has a pedestrian .258 batting average, his excellent power has resulted in a .499 slugging percentage, which is his best source of fantasy production.

