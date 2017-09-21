Rays' Steven Souza: Hits 30th bomb

Souza went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Souza did some damage with the bat and on the basepaths against Jon Lester, and the outfielder is now up to an impressive 30 homers and 16 stolen bases. His .238/.345/.465 slash line is a little discouraging, but Souza has suited up for a career-high 141 games and has moved the fantasy needle with his counting statistics.